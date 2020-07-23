

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $144.59 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $226.12 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $1.62 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $144.59 Mln. vs. $226.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



