Payment of dividend in shares or cash

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of the Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) shareholders, chaired by M. Marc Hériard Dubreuil, was held on 23 July 2020 in Paris, France.

During the meeting, the financial statements for the 2019/20 financial year were approved and the dividend was set at €1.00 per share. It was decided that every shareholder would be granted the option of receiving payment of the dividend in cash or in shares for the entire dividend paid.

The dividend coupon will be detached on 28 July 2020 and the dividend will be payable from October 1st, 2020. Shareholders who wish to opt for the payment of the dividend in shares will have the period from 30 July 2020 to 18 September 2020 by 17:00 (CET) at the latest, to submit a request to their financial intermediary. All shareholders who do not exercise their option by 18 September 2020 by 17:00 (CET) at the latest, will only receive their dividend in cash, starting from October 1st, 2020.

The issue price of the new share will be €114.04.

If a shareholder's net dividend entitlement does not correspond to an exact number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately higher number of shares by paying, on the day they exercise their option, the difference in cash or receive the immediate lower number of shares, together with the balance in cash.

The new shares will be subject to the provisions of the law and the bylaws and will be effective from 1 April 2020, the start of the current financial year. They will be delivered in nominative or bearer form, at the option of the shareholder. Shareholders will receive them from the financial intermediary where their shares are recorded, along with an instruction request which they must complete, sign and return.

A request will be made to admit the new shares to trading on the Euronext Stock Exchange, Paris.

