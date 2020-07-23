Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Cannabisaktie bietet Ihnen über 750% Gewinnpotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 15:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 23

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 22 July 2020 was 297.5p including estimated current period revenue and 293.9p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 39,712,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 24,796,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



23 July 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.