Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Cannabisaktie bietet Ihnen über 750% Gewinnpotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917602 ISIN: FI0009007355 Ticker-Symbol: RAP 
Berlin
23.07.20
15:41 Uhr
2,830 Euro
-0,010
-0,35 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPALA VMC OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2020 | 15:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers transactions

July 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marc Speeckaert
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20200722174045_4

Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-07-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 1 500
Unit price: 2.89000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1 500
Volume weighted average price: 2.89000

For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media

Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala's distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment

  • Stockexchange release_NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS _ENG 23.07.2020_Marc (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f80ea60-8daa-48da-a04f-6a7a64cbd434)
RAPALA VMC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.