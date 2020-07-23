Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers transactions
July 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marc Speeckaert
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20200722174045_4
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-07-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 1 500
Unit price: 2.89000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1 500
Volume weighted average price: 2.89000
For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools.
