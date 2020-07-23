Request a FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Solution Insights

Quantzig's real world evidence analytics solutions provide comprehensive insights on treatment pathways, patient adherence, disease progression, pricing levels and market access, drug safety, and patient engagement. All of which play a pivotal role in enhancing drug discovery and driving healthcare outcomes.

Real World Evidence Analytics: Core Capabilities

With the deadly COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the United States and other economies, leading companies are busy launching vaccine trials to tame to the pandemic. Although new treatments and drug therapies are helping patients recover, shortages of drugs are turning out to be the new challenge. More treatments are needed, and what is needed most of all is a permanent cure. Many such factors have shed light on the importance of leveraging real world evidence analytics to gain critical insights that can accelerate drug discovery.

According to a real world evidence analytics expert at Quantzig, "Our real world evidence analytics solutions are specifically designed to help healthcare organizations evaluate the drug treatment efficacy and cost-effectiveness of therapies to complement clinical trial outcomes using data sources such as claims history, electronic medical records, and patient demographics."

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of real world evidence analytics solutions empower businesses with-

A holistic view of patient journeys and treatment pathways

End-to-end support to develop effective strategies and improve healthcare decision-making

Integrated data analytics platforms that aggregate data from disparate sources

The rise in the availability of real world data has shed light on the importance of real world evidence analytics in improving healthcare outcomes. Due to these factors, stakeholders across the healthcare value chain, including physicians, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, and pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers have started using real world evidence analytics to improve their decisions and drive better clinical outcomes.

Why choose Quantzig's real world evidence analytics solutions?

Domain knowledge and learning-driven mindset Agile, robust, and cutting-edge real world data analytics models Flexible white box solutions Cross-domain pollination

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of real world evidence analytics solutions offers advanced analytics-backed services, including:

Patient Engagement Solutions

Designed by a team of experts who have a deep understanding of the healthcare market dynamics, our solutions can help you create a plan and put all the pieces in place to make it easy for patients to actively engage in managing their health across all aspects of their lives. Patient Journey Analytics

Through our patient journey analytics solutions, we aim to help healthcare providers navigate the crisis by offering adequate insights on optimizing performance across patient access, coding and documentation, and medical reimbursement. Physician Journey Analysis

We've designed our solutions portfolio keeping in mind the challenges faced by our clients. As such, our physician journey analysis solutions help healthcare industry players understand the next best marketing action at each stage of the physician journey by offering insights to strengthen physician engagement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005510/en/

