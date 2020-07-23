Anzeige
23.07.2020
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 23

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

23 JULY 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 17 June 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

N+1 Singer +44 207 496 3000
James Maxwell - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 30000

END

