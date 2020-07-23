APAC Biotech Awarded Patent for Maturation and Production of Dendritic Cells as a Personalized Immunotherapy Treatment for Cancer

APCEDEN, APAC's immunotherapy product, has already been approved by the Indian FDA for treating cancer. The company has further announced it will conduct clinical trials for highly aggressive brain tumors (GBM) and pancreatic cancers (PDAC) with its new technology.

DELHI, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC Biotech, an Indian biotechnology company involved in extensive research on personalized immunotherapy using dendritic cells for over a decade, was finally granted Indian patent (340947), entitled "COMPOSITION AND METHOD FOR PRODUCING ACTIVATED DENDRITIC CELLS".

The company has previously conducted trials and received the approval by the Drug Controller General Of India in 2017 for its product APCEDEN (personalized dendritic cell-based immunotherapy). Being completely autologous in nature, it has been successfully infused to patients with an excellent safety profile and efficacy.

APAC Biotech's present invention provides a composition comprising of a population of activated dendritic cells tutored in the lab to produce immunogens useful in the treatment of cancer. The invention also provides a method for producing a population of activated dendritic cells specific to a patient's whole tumor protein. Most significantly, the procedures used to manufacture dendritic cells replicate the natural environment of the human host very closely. APAC Biotech's technology, therefore, guarantees the highest quality of customized dendritic cells produced for clinical use and marketed at the lowest cost, as compared to any other biotech company globally.

APAC BIOTECH, in their continuous research for making cutting-edge technology feasible for all patients, has more patents lined up which will be eventually filed to other countries as well.

APAC BIOTECH's new product is named LTR-MEMVAXRALEUCEL, which is a unique, advanced and never-been-used-before technology (licensed) based on homogenous loading of whole tumor amplified mRNA and whole tumor protein, specifically designed for Glioblastoma and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma for which clinical trial is awaited, and APAC BIOTECH is in talks with various eminent hospitals and principal investigators to initiate the trial in India very soon.

"We are proud to acknowledge that APCEDEN is a completely Make in India product. With the Indian FDA approval and Indian patent, we hope to raise investments to expand our operations PAN India and help the cause of cancer treatment. We are also looking at global partners to expand our operations on a technology transfer basis," commented Mr. Arun Mehra, CEO.

About APAC Biotech

APAC Biotech is an Indian biotechnology company involved in the research and manufacturing of customized cell-based technologies for cancer treatment.

This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the conduct of clinical trials. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in healthcare development. APAC Biotech undertakes no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Rahul Jain

(+91)9899998748

rahul@apacbiotech.com

Related Links

http://www.apacbiotech.com

Related Files

Patent Certificate_1777-DEL-13.pdf

Related Links

APAC Immunotherapy Technology

APAC Published Papers