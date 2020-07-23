Riga, Latvia, 2020-07-23 16:00 CEST -- Corrected maturity date of the debt security. In order to place additional Latvian Government long term debt securities competitive multi-price auction will be run on Nasdaq Riga on July 29, 2020. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed income Competitive Competitiv Settle book l ty coupon dates auction e auction ment value date date and Total date (EUR) time for value to placing be placed bids (EET) (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 03.07. 03.07.2021. 29.07.2020. Not set 31.07. 5 0027A 2027. 03.07.2022. 10:00-12:00 2020. 70182 03.07.2023. 03.07.2024. 03.07.2025. 03.07.2026. 03.07.2027. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q2 of 2020 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.62 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com