According to Quantzig, an advanced telematics system includes a vehicle tracking device that leverages technology to monitor and track vehicles in real-time, generating huge troves of valuable data.

The telematics data captured includes location, speed, idling time, harsh acceleration or braking, fuel consumption, and vehicle faults.

"Telematics is poised to witness exponential growth over the next five years as new applications are developed to monitor fleet activity to control costs, boost productivity, improve accountability, and maintain full compliance with government regulations

Huge troves of the unstructured data sets can be collected via the telematics device and other connected hardware or sensors, such as position, speed, trip distance, idling, harsh braking and driving, seat belt, fuel consumption, vehicle faults, battery voltage, and other engine data.

As technology has evolved, telematics, combined with advanced data analytics, has moved from a closed system to an open platform. An open platform telematics system can integrate accessories, software, and mobile apps to provide added insight into business operations

Telematics has become a crucial technology for fleet management. Advanced analytics, along with telematics, supports many more core areas.

Telematics can be defined as a technology that enables real-time tracking of the fleet, thus generating vast amounts of data, which can be useful if analyzed with the help of data analytics. Telematics and advanced data analytics drive innovation and expand market share across several industries. Based on advanced data analytics, statistical approaches, and probability, businesses can leverage telematics and advanced data analytics to gain accurate, in-depth insights into consumer behavior, risk, and lifestyle patterns.

Telematics in insurance is gaining in popularity mainly because it helps transfer the safety data with a fleet's insurance company to lower premiums, promoting and ensuring safe driving habits.

Benefits of telematics

1: Reduces carbon emissions

2: Prioritizes road safety

3: Reduces the expenses involved in fleet management

The challenge going forward with telematics will be to balance the benefit for public safety with the need for privacy. This is a challenge that all technology and IoT solutions providers will face going forward. As automobiles become increasingly connected with devices, vehicles will be generating a considerable amount of information.

