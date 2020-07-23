Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Hier schlummert eine 750% Gewinnchance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM 
Tradegate
23.07.20
16:51 Uhr
225,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,00225,0017:17
224,00225,0017:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2020 | 17:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Cole, Scott & Kissane Standardizes on Zoom to Conduct First Virtual Trial by Jury in Florida

Zoom Enables Florida's Largest Law Firm to Weather Pandemic Without Layoffs or Pay Cuts

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2020 (CSK), the largest law firm in Florida with more than 500 attorneys in 13 offices, has standardized on Zoom's video-first unified communications platform. CSK attributes its ability to weather the COVID-19 pandemic without layoffs or pay cuts to its use of Zoom.

Since March, CSK has used Zoom daily to conduct legal proceedings including depositions, hearings, and mediations. In April, the firm participated in the very first Zoom oral argument in Florida, hosted by the Fourth District Court of Appeal (DCA). Subsequently, CSK also participated in oral arguments in Florida's Third DCA and First DCA. Last week, on July 13, CSK became the first law firm in Florida to do a virtual trial by jury. Additionally, during the coronavirus pandemic, CSK utilized Zoom Video Webinars to host client marketing and training events with more than a thousand attendees. CSK was even able to continue hiring during the pandemic, interviewing applicants over Zoom.

"Zoom has been an essential part of keeping our business running," said Jason Thomas, Chief Information Officer, CSK. "We needed to quickly pivot and change the way we work and Zoom fit our need for an intuitive and secure solution that our attorneys could start using right away. Zoom has the most robust security features out of any platform that we've used, and our users found it much easier than our legacy system--adoption and usage just skyrocketed."

"We are proud that our technology is able to help CSK's more than 500 attorneys and thousands of team members and clients maintain business continuity during the pandemic," said Mitch Tarica, Head of North America Sales, Zoom. "We are gratified to provide a frictionless, secure, and reliable platform to keep people connected and keep business going during this uncertain time."

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and follow @zoom_us.

Zoom Press Contact
Colleen Rodriguez
Global Media Relations Lead
press@zoom.us

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.