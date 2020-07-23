Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the first half of 2020:
Resources available on June 30th, 2020: 456,000 shares 3,727,246.01
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,356
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,217
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 901,751 shares for 14,267,909.04
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 775,751 shares for 12,499,175.66
As a reminder the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half-year of 2019 was as follows:
Resources available on December 31st, 2019: 330,000 shares and 7,724,183.30
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,541
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,330
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 766,768 shares for 15,543,576.92
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 556,768 shares for 11,291,097.19
On October 7, 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 share and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from March 1, 2014;
LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on April 3, 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from January 1, 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.
On January 2, 2020, LAGARDERE SCA made an additional contribution of 2,776,986 to the liquidity contract entrusted to KEPLER CHEUVREUX.
Aggregated data for each trading day of the first half of 2020.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Number of
Number of
Traded volume
Total
1,356
901,751
14,267,909.04
1,217
775,751
12,499,175.66
02/01/2020
2
1,000
19,740.00
03/01/2020
6
4,000
77,400.00
06/01/2020
32
25,500
485,265.00
29
7,675
146,976.25
07/01/2020
19
5,050
97,364.00
08/01/2020
41
18,417
348,449.64
10
2,684
51,210.72
09/01/2020
21
6,508
125,213.92
10/01/2020
72
46,000
870,780.00
1
35
673.75
13/01/2020
103
29,432
557,442.08
46
15,397
293,312.85
14/01/2020
25
10,763
204,389.37
33
10,555
200,967.20
15/01/2020
49
15,597
295,095.24
10
2,477
47,285.93
16/01/2020
16
1,000
19,000.00
77
36,828
705,992.76
17/01/2020
43
27,500
534,325.00
20/01/2020
2
1,000
19,050.00
9
6,050
116,644.00
21/01/2020
36
21,000
399,210.00
3
1,000
19,150.00
22/01/2020
98
49,000
917,770.00
2
38
725.80
23/01/2020
19
6,000
111,060.00
53
15,827
297,547.60
24/01/2020
13
11,439
213,794.91
57
25,524
480,872.16
27/01/2020
117
47,500
856,425.00
29/01/2020
11
25,000
438,000.00
30/01/2020
42
20,000
347,000.00
31/01/2020
16
30,000
515,400.00
10
3,000
52,080.00
03/02/2020
7
12,000
204,960.00
04/02/2020
12
3,500
60,200.00
05/02/2020
32
55,500
991,230.00
06/02/2020
74
42,500
772,650.00
12/02/2020
13
7,000
130,060.00
13/02/2020
1
2,500
45,750.00
14/02/2020
14
5,000
92,000.00
18/02/2020
8
4,000
73,160.00
20/02/2020
2
1,000
18,330.00
24/02/2020
22
22,000
394,240.00
10
6,500
116,740.00
25/02/2020
1
2,500
45,000.00
18
18,500
335,590.00
26/02/2020
7
5,000
89,750.00
13
15,000
274,950.00
27/02/2020
40
40,000
701,200.00
4
2,000
35,460.00
28/02/2020
134
92,000
1,507,880.00
02/03/2020
29
50,000
750,000.00
03/03/2020
3
7,500
111,900.00
13
5,000
76,050.00
04/03/2020
1
5,000
75,000.00
2
1,000
15,100.00
05/03/2020
5
5,088
75,556.80
4
88
1,337.60
06/03/2020
8
4,000
57,000.00
1
1,000
14,400.00
09/03/2020
13
7,000
91,210.00
10/03/2020
2
2,000
25,300.00
5
3,000
39,450.00
11/03/2020
3
2,000
24,520.00
7
2,000
26,080.00
12/03/2020
15
30,000
338,400.00
13/03/2020
5
10,000
102,000.00
5
2,500
28,250.00
16/03/2020
8
5,000
48,500.00
17/03/2020
12
5,000
44,900.00
18/03/2020
5
2,500
20,850.00
3
500
4,235.00
19/03/2020
9
2,192
19,969.12
20/03/2020
9
2,000
19,000.00
23/03/2020
10
2,000
18,200.00
24/03/2020
6
3,500
30,520.00
4
1,000
9,440.00
25/03/2020
10
3,000
28,830.00
26/03/2020
18
12,308
126,157.00
27/03/2020
1
1,000
11,250.00
30/03/2020
3
1,000
10,500.00
31/03/2020
16
6,500
73,905.00
01/04/2020
2
355
3,976.00
25
18,855
224,374.50
03/04/2020
1
110
1,320.00
4
2,110
26,269.50
06/04/2020
6
2,000
25,100.00
07/04/2020
14
6,000
78,300.00
08/04/2020
1
1,000
13,300.00
09/04/2020
14
10,500
147,525.00
14/04/2020
1
3,500
50,750.00
15/04/2020
28
30,000
454,500.00
16/04/2020
78
55,000
910,800.00
17/04/2020
26
60,000
1,044,000.00
20/04/2020
13
35,000
628,950.00
07/05/2020
12
10,000
140,800.00
4
500
7,185.00
08/05/2020
2
2,500
35,000.00
11/05/2020
21
7,000
96,390.00
12/05/2020
20
4,000
54,520.00
2
1,000
13,790.00
13/05/2020
22
15,000
195,450.00
14/05/2020
25
10,000
126,800.00
2
1,100
13,959.00
15/05/2020
3
2,500
31,250.00
1
900
11,466.00
18/05/2020
5
3,000
37,500.00
4
3,250
42,445.00
19/05/2020
15
10,000
122,700.00
9
2,000
26,200.00
20/05/2020
9
5,500
65,615.00
3
2,000
24,060.00
21/05/2020
53
35,000
404,950.00
22/05/2020
19
25,000
276,000.00
25/05/2020
101
73,750
919,662.50
26/05/2020
26
26,500
386,635.00
27/05/2020
4
6,500
86,125.00
28/05/2020
1
2,500
32,500.00
4
3,000
40,470.00
29/05/2020
18
14,500
186,180.00
3
1,500
19,785.00
01/06/2020
10
4,500
58,320.00
02/06/2020
7
3,000
39,750.00
03/06/2020
7
4,500
62,190.00
05/06/2020
3
2,000
28,360.00
08/06/2020
7
3,000
42,720.00
09/06/2020
11
4,000
54,560.00
1
50
698.50
10/06/2020
5
4,500
58,905.00
11/06/2020
28
21,050
263,125.00
15/06/2020
13
15,000
177,600.00
34
15,000
182,550.00
16/06/2020
16
15,000
189,450.00
17/06/2020
2
1,000
12,740.00
18/06/2020
2
3,500
42,105.00
5
3,500
42,700.00
19/06/2020
5
2,000
24,700.00
22/06/2020
1
1,000
12,200.00
3
1,500
18,690.00
23/06/2020
2
3,500
42,385.00
3
1,000
12,420.00
24/06/2020
1
3,500
43,015.00
25/06/2020
12
7,000
84,280.00
3
2,500
30,725.00
26/06/2020
6
7,000
87,570.00
29/06/2020
2
1,000
12,610.00
30/06/2020
1
1,000
12,500.00
12
4,000
51,040.00
