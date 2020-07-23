Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the first half of 2020:

Resources available on June 30th, 2020: 456,000 shares 3,727,246.01

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,356

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,217

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 901,751 shares for 14,267,909.04

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 775,751 shares for 12,499,175.66

As a reminder the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half-year of 2019 was as follows:

Resources available on December 31st, 2019: 330,000 shares and 7,724,183.30

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,541

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,330

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 766,768 shares for 15,543,576.92

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 556,768 shares for 11,291,097.19

On October 7, 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 share and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from March 1, 2014;

LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on April 3, 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from January 1, 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.

On January 2, 2020, LAGARDERE SCA made an additional contribution of 2,776,986 to the liquidity contract entrusted to KEPLER CHEUVREUX.

Aggregated data for each trading day of the first half of 2020.

in EUR Total 1,356 901,751 14,267,909.04 1,217 775,751 12,499,175.66 02/01/2020 2 1,000 19,740.00 03/01/2020 6 4,000 77,400.00 06/01/2020 32 25,500 485,265.00 29 7,675 146,976.25 07/01/2020 19 5,050 97,364.00 08/01/2020 41 18,417 348,449.64 10 2,684 51,210.72 09/01/2020 21 6,508 125,213.92 10/01/2020 72 46,000 870,780.00 1 35 673.75 13/01/2020 103 29,432 557,442.08 46 15,397 293,312.85 14/01/2020 25 10,763 204,389.37 33 10,555 200,967.20 15/01/2020 49 15,597 295,095.24 10 2,477 47,285.93 16/01/2020 16 1,000 19,000.00 77 36,828 705,992.76 17/01/2020 43 27,500 534,325.00 20/01/2020 2 1,000 19,050.00 9 6,050 116,644.00 21/01/2020 36 21,000 399,210.00 3 1,000 19,150.00 22/01/2020 98 49,000 917,770.00 2 38 725.80 23/01/2020 19 6,000 111,060.00 53 15,827 297,547.60 24/01/2020 13 11,439 213,794.91 57 25,524 480,872.16 27/01/2020 117 47,500 856,425.00 29/01/2020 11 25,000 438,000.00 30/01/2020 42 20,000 347,000.00 31/01/2020 16 30,000 515,400.00 10 3,000 52,080.00 03/02/2020 7 12,000 204,960.00 04/02/2020 12 3,500 60,200.00 05/02/2020 32 55,500 991,230.00 06/02/2020 74 42,500 772,650.00 12/02/2020 13 7,000 130,060.00 13/02/2020 1 2,500 45,750.00 14/02/2020 14 5,000 92,000.00 18/02/2020 8 4,000 73,160.00 20/02/2020 2 1,000 18,330.00 24/02/2020 22 22,000 394,240.00 10 6,500 116,740.00 25/02/2020 1 2,500 45,000.00 18 18,500 335,590.00 26/02/2020 7 5,000 89,750.00 13 15,000 274,950.00 27/02/2020 40 40,000 701,200.00 4 2,000 35,460.00 28/02/2020 134 92,000 1,507,880.00 02/03/2020 29 50,000 750,000.00 03/03/2020 3 7,500 111,900.00 13 5,000 76,050.00 04/03/2020 1 5,000 75,000.00 2 1,000 15,100.00 05/03/2020 5 5,088 75,556.80 4 88 1,337.60 06/03/2020 8 4,000 57,000.00 1 1,000 14,400.00 09/03/2020 13 7,000 91,210.00 10/03/2020 2 2,000 25,300.00 5 3,000 39,450.00 11/03/2020 3 2,000 24,520.00 7 2,000 26,080.00 12/03/2020 15 30,000 338,400.00 13/03/2020 5 10,000 102,000.00 5 2,500 28,250.00 16/03/2020 8 5,000 48,500.00 17/03/2020 12 5,000 44,900.00 18/03/2020 5 2,500 20,850.00 3 500 4,235.00 19/03/2020 9 2,192 19,969.12 20/03/2020 9 2,000 19,000.00 23/03/2020 10 2,000 18,200.00 24/03/2020 6 3,500 30,520.00 4 1,000 9,440.00 25/03/2020 10 3,000 28,830.00 26/03/2020 18 12,308 126,157.00 27/03/2020 1 1,000 11,250.00 30/03/2020 3 1,000 10,500.00 31/03/2020 16 6,500 73,905.00 01/04/2020 2 355 3,976.00 25 18,855 224,374.50 03/04/2020 1 110 1,320.00 4 2,110 26,269.50 06/04/2020 6 2,000 25,100.00 07/04/2020 14 6,000 78,300.00 08/04/2020 1 1,000 13,300.00 09/04/2020 14 10,500 147,525.00 14/04/2020 1 3,500 50,750.00 15/04/2020 28 30,000 454,500.00 16/04/2020 78 55,000 910,800.00 17/04/2020 26 60,000 1,044,000.00 20/04/2020 13 35,000 628,950.00 07/05/2020 12 10,000 140,800.00 4 500 7,185.00 08/05/2020 2 2,500 35,000.00 11/05/2020 21 7,000 96,390.00 12/05/2020 20 4,000 54,520.00 2 1,000 13,790.00 13/05/2020 22 15,000 195,450.00 14/05/2020 25 10,000 126,800.00 2 1,100 13,959.00 15/05/2020 3 2,500 31,250.00 1 900 11,466.00 18/05/2020 5 3,000 37,500.00 4 3,250 42,445.00 19/05/2020 15 10,000 122,700.00 9 2,000 26,200.00 20/05/2020 9 5,500 65,615.00 3 2,000 24,060.00 21/05/2020 53 35,000 404,950.00 22/05/2020 19 25,000 276,000.00 25/05/2020 101 73,750 919,662.50 26/05/2020 26 26,500 386,635.00 27/05/2020 4 6,500 86,125.00 28/05/2020 1 2,500 32,500.00 4 3,000 40,470.00 29/05/2020 18 14,500 186,180.00 3 1,500 19,785.00 01/06/2020 10 4,500 58,320.00 02/06/2020 7 3,000 39,750.00 03/06/2020 7 4,500 62,190.00 05/06/2020 3 2,000 28,360.00 08/06/2020 7 3,000 42,720.00 09/06/2020 11 4,000 54,560.00 1 50 698.50 10/06/2020 5 4,500 58,905.00 11/06/2020 28 21,050 263,125.00 15/06/2020 13 15,000 177,600.00 34 15,000 182,550.00 16/06/2020 16 15,000 189,450.00 17/06/2020 2 1,000 12,740.00 18/06/2020 2 3,500 42,105.00 5 3,500 42,700.00 19/06/2020 5 2,000 24,700.00 22/06/2020 1 1,000 12,200.00 3 1,500 18,690.00 23/06/2020 2 3,500 42,385.00 3 1,000 12,420.00 24/06/2020 1 3,500 43,015.00 25/06/2020 12 7,000 84,280.00 3 2,500 30,725.00 26/06/2020 6 7,000 87,570.00 29/06/2020 2 1,000 12,610.00 30/06/2020 1 1,000 12,500.00 12 4,000 51,040.00

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799 913 044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg Paris 16ème (75)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

