Major success of SnowRunner and promising early access launch of Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Back-catalogue performance up 81% due to strategy of extended product life cycle

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French publisher of video games, has published its first quarter revenue 2020/2021 (April to June). For the first three months of the fiscal year, FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE reported revenues of €64.3 million, an increase of 51% in comparison with the same period last year. Digital sales accounted for 91% of total sales for the first quarter 2020/21 compared to 85% for the same period last year. International sales have risen to 92% compared to 87% last year. The numbers in this press release do not include revenue from Deck13 Interactive GmbH (Deck13), as the acquisition occurred on 25th of June 2020.

First quarter revenue 2020/21

In millions of Euros Q1 2020/21 Q1 2019/20 Growth Catalogue 37.1 27.7 34% Back-catalogue 27.1 14.9 81% Group Revenue 64.3 42.6 51%

Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board, declared: "After a record year 2019/20, we have started 2020/21 by achieving major steps in our Enhance-Evolve-Explore strategy plan1. We have completed our first studio acquisition with Deck13, we have proven our ability to continue to release major commercial successes and demonstrated the results of our strategy to extend product life cycle with a continued expansion of our back-catalogue revenue. Our more diversified portfolio, our strong pipeline and the recognized high-quality of our games give us confidence in our ability to pursue our growth story." John Bert, COO, added: "The beginning of this fiscal year was marked by the impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent global lockdown, which significantly boosted our digital sales. Despite the closing of most retail game stores, we are very proud to have sold more than one million copies of SnowRunner, and also delighted to confirm the fantastic potential of Hardspace: Shipbreaker following its successful early access launch in June. This summer we will release two independent and original titles: Othercide and Necromunda: Underhive Wars, while also unveiling new promising partnerships.

Strong growth driven by Catalogue and an exceptional back-catalogue performance

In the first quarter, Focus Home Interactive released three games which performed particularly well: SnowRunner, released 28 April, which has already sold more than one million copies; Hardspace: Shipbreaker in early-access which made it to number one on Steam for more than two weeks, despite being in competition with other much-anticipated games; and the "Game Of The Year" edition of World War Z, which also generated great sales. This led Focus Home Interactive's catalogue revenue to reach 37.1 million euros, an increase of 34% compared to the same period last year when World War Z and A Plague Tale: Innocence were released.

The back-catalogue revenue growth was 81% (27.1 million euros) compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. Farming Simulator 2019 performed particularly well thanks to additional content, which continues to generate additional revenue. Greedfall, The Surge franchise and A Plague Tale: Innocence also produced very robust back-catalogue performances. Such successes prove the Group's ability to build stable brands and extend product lifetime, which generates revenue over a longer period.

Deck13 Integration

On 25 June 2020, Focus Home Interactive acquired 100% of Deck13's share capital. Deck13 is a leading German game development studio and long-time partner of Focus Home Interactive. The integration of Deck13 is progressing according to plan, relying on long-standing collaboration between both teams. Starting from 1 July 2020, Deck13 financial figures will be integrated into those of Focus Home Interactive.

Business update

On 15 July 2020, the Group pursued its strategy in the mobile games' market with the release of MudRunner Mobile, which has already generated encouraging sales, demonstrating the ongoing diversification policy of the Group. The rest of the summer will be marked by the release of two independent and original titles. Othercide, a tactical RPG with a unique artistic direction and spectacular fights, will be released on consoles and PCs on July 28th, while Necromunda: Underhive Wars, the game featuring a ruthless gang war in one of the most popular post-apocalyptic universes of Games Workshop licenses, will be released on consoles and PCs on September 8th

Outlook

Focus Home Interactive confirms its revenue guidance:

For the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year: €110M €130M (at constant scope)

For the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year: €150M €200M (at constant scope)

Upcoming events

Event Date 2019-20 Annual General Meeting Tuesday 22nd September 2020 2020-21 2nd quarter revenue Thursday 22nd October 2020 2020-21 3rd quarter revenue HY results Thursday 21st January 2021 2020-21 4th quarter revenue Tuesday 20th April 2021 2020-21 FY results Thursday 24th June 2021

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its aim is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, Call of Cthulhu and Farming Simulator, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019-20, up 13% compared to the last comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

1 Plan described in the press release dated November 27, 2018 available on the Company's website

