WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 
Frankfurt
23.07.20
08:03 Uhr
19,860 Euro
+0,080
+0,40 %
WAVESTONE: Combined Annual General Meeting of July 28, 2020 (closed meeting) - Appointment of the Annual General Meeting Chairman, Secretary and scrutineers

As part of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, a closed meeting to be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Wavestone's headquarters, and in accordance with French Government Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Management Board has appointed Mr. Pascal Imbert, CEO and shareholder of the Company, and Mr. Patrick Hirigoyen, member of the Management Board and shareholder of the Company, to act as scrutineers.

Michel Dancoisne will chair the general meeting of shareholders in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Mrs. Olivia Guéguen, Counsel for Wavestone, will act as General Meeting Secretary.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah Lamigeon
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas Bouchez
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmhuZZxpk2+YnZxsZZpmZmGUm26WmWTGZ2nJl2JvlJyXmJyTxZiTmJbGZm9lmWZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64414-wavestone_cp-bureau-20200723-en.pdf

