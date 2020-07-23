WAVESTONE: Combined Annual General Meeting of July 28, 2020 (closed meeting) - Appointment of the Annual General Meeting Chairman, Secretary and scrutineers

As part of the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, a closed meeting to be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Wavestone's headquarters, and in accordance with French Government Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Management Board has appointed Mr. Pascal Imbert, CEO and shareholder of the Company, and Mr. Patrick Hirigoyen, member of the Management Board and shareholder of the Company, to act as scrutineers.

Michel Dancoisne will chair the general meeting of shareholders in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Mrs. Olivia Guéguen, Counsel for Wavestone, will act as General Meeting Secretary.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on over 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah Lamigeon

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas Bouchez

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

