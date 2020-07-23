Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX), (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces today its gross cash position at the end of the first half of 2020.

Gross cash position

ABIONYX Pharma's activities being dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients, the Company did not generate any revenue in the first semester of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €8.8 million at June 30th, 2020.

Significant events and outlook

Given the ATUn in an ultra-rare kidney disease and the current context of healthcare systems impacted by Covid-19, the company is still awaiting clinical data that may influence the determination of the new strategic plan.

Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2020: changes to come following an error on certain resolutions

A material error was made in the first three resolutions presented during the last General Meeting on May 29, 2020. The figures proposed for the approval of the result of the annual accounts, the approval of the consolidated accounts and the appropriation of the result have not been modified following the latest changes made to the accounts.

The financial statements filed and presented in the Universal Registration Document correspond to the latest version of the Company's financial statements, including the most recent amendments; they are presented as follows:

the annual financial report shows a profit of €2,298,874.48 to replace the erroneous amount of €2,094,792.48;

the consolidated financial statements show a profit of 1,849 K€ replacing the erroneous amount of 1,823 K€;

the allocation of the result of €2,298,874.48 to the retained earnings account will bring its balance to the debit amount of €163,629,843.66, replacing the announced amount of €163,833,925.66.

These adjustments will be put to the vote at the next General Assembly to be held.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

