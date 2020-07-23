Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carmila (Paris:CARM) held on June 29, 2020 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2019 dividend in shares.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €10.98 per share, representing 95% of the average opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of €1 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The option period was opened from July 7 to July 21, 2020. At the end of the option period, shareholders having elected to receive the 2019 dividend payment in shares represented around 46.6% of Carmila's shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 5,795,730 new shares will be issued, representing 4.23% of the share capital and 4.25% of the voting rights of Carmila on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of June 30, 2020. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on July 27, 2019. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1st, 2020 and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders which did not opt for the payment in shares amounts to around €72 million and will be paid on July 27, 2020.

Next events and publications :

30 July 2020 (before market open): 2020 Half-Year Results

30 July 2020 (2:30pm Paris time): Investors' and Analysts' Meeting (behind closed doors)

23 October 2020 (after market close): Q3 2020 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management. Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices. On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Florence Lonis General Secretary

florence_lonis@carmila.com

+33 6 82 80 15 64

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of corporate communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80