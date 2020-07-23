joimax, the German-based market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Australian medical device distributor, LifeHealthcare. The two companies have entered into a long-term relationship to provide a broader surgical choice for patients considering spinal surgery.

"We're looking forward to working with a partner as strong as LifeHealthcare," says joimax Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. "LifeHealthcare shares our goals and vision, ensuring that we are able to deliver the highest standards of patient care."

Endoscopic spine surgery has been steadily growing in popularity since the late 1990's with exponential growth in the technique for the past ten years. Surgeons throughout the world have reported that this type of surgery can assist patients in faster recovery, allowing them to reduce their post-operative stay.

"We're very pleased to collaborate with joimax," comments LifeHealthcare Chief Executive Officer Matt Muscio. "Endoscopic spine surgery is a technique that enables patients to have access to truly minimally invasive surgical procedures of the spine."

Thus, joimax strengthens its sales activities in Australia and enters into another important partnership across APAC.

About LifeHealthcare

LifeHealthcare is a leading independent provider of healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand bringing healthcare professionals innovative medical devices by partnering with world class companies who share the vision of innovation and making a real difference to people's lives. LifeHealthcare has been recognised as one of the Financial Times 1,000 High Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific. In May 2018, LifeHealthcare was acquired by Australia's largest private equity fund, Pacific Equity Partners, a market leader that has been recognised as a Top 20 Consistent Performer Globally by Prequin. For further information, please visit www.lifehealthcare.com.au.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

