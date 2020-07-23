ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Mourns the Passing of Board Member Sanjiv Gambhir

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®) is mourning the loss of Sanjiv "Sam" Gambhir, M.D, Ph.D, a member of ENDRA's Board of Directors, who passed away July 18, 2020.

Since 2011, Dr. Gambhir served as Chair of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He was a clinician and scientist at the forefront of molecular imaging and cancer detection and had served on ENDRA's board since 2008.

"I am deeply saddened by Dr. Gambhir's passing. Sam was a rare combination of scientific brilliance and intensity wrapped in a modest and approachable demeanor. Sam was also at the core of ENDRA's beginnings and progress to our current state," said Francois Michelon, CEO of ENDRA. "Sam coalesced the first members of ENDRA's board and stayed actively engaged as a board member until the very end," continued Michelon.

"ENDRA benefitted from Sam's deep healthcare expertise and vision that ENDRA's disruptive technology could broaden access to better healthcare for billions of patients worldwide. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam's wife, and all of the extended Gambhir family," concluded Michelon.

No changes are anticipated to day-to-day business activities and the Company remains committed to making Sam's vision a reality, as commercialization begins this year for the first clinical application of TAEUS.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like an MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with existing ultrasound systems. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

