

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.07 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $45.35 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $108.86 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $791.89 million from $644.23 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $108.86 Mln. vs. $65.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $791.89 Mln vs. $644.23 Mln last year.



