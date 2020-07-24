

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In May, imports were worth NZ$4.14 billion and exports were at NZ$5.39 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$1.253 billion.



Singapore will see Q2 data for house prices and June figures for industrial production. In the previous three months, house prices shed 1.0 percent on quarter, while industrial production tumbled 16.5 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year in May.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed Friday for Sports Day and will reopen on Monday.



