Technavio has been monitoring the global battery additives market size and it is poised to grow by USD 834.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005598/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the battery additives market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 1210.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2044.50 million by 2024.

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 1210.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2044.50 million by 2024. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The declining price of Li-ion batteries will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The declining price of Li-ion batteries will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

A. ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. APAC region

APAC region Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Lithium-ion Batteries will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The declining price of li-ion batteries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the safety concerns associated with Li-ion batteries might hamper market growth.

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Battery Additives Market is segmented as below:

Application Lead-acid Batteries Lithium-ion Batteries Others

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40339

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our battery additives market report covers the following areas:

Battery Additives Market size

Battery Additives Market trends

Battery Additives Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising focus on renewable power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the battery additives market growth during the next few years.

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the battery additives market, including some of the vendors such as ALTANA AG, Battery Equaliser USA LLC, Borregaard ASA, Cabot Corp., Hammond Group Inc., Imerys SA, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, PENOX Group GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, and Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Battery Additives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Battery Additives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist battery additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the battery additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the battery additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery additives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Lead-acid batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lithium-ion batteries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Battery Equaliser USA LLC

Borregaard ASA

Cabot Corp.

Hammond Group Inc.

Imerys SA

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

PENOX Group GmbH

SGL Carbon SE

Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005598/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/