Technavio has been monitoring the global medical education market size and it is poised to grow by USD 129.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005602/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of over 17%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Growing at a CAGR of over 17%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. Gamification in medical education is one of the key factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Gamification in medical education is one of the key factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants.

Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. North America

North America Based on segmentation by learning method, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. Online learning is expected to grow at a faster rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gamification in medical education has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Medical Education Market is segmented as below:

Learning Method Blended Learning Online Learning

Courses Graduate Courses Certifications And Training Post-graduate Courses

Geographic Landscape North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40007

Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical education market report covers the following areas:

Medical Education Market size

Medical Education Market trends

Medical Education Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth in the number of online medical education programs as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years.

Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medical education market, including some of the vendors such as Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medical education market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical education market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD

Market segmentation by learning method

Comparison by learning method

Blended learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by learning method

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSES

Market segmentation by courses

Comparison of courses

Graduate courses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications and trainings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Post-graduate courses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by courses

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Gamification in medical education

Increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations

Rise in number of medical bootcamps

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins University

New York University

Stanford University

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Yale University

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005602/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/