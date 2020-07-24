Technavio has been monitoring the global biomass power generation market size and it is poised to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the biomass power generation market in 2019?

A. As per Technavio the value of the market was at 130.64 GW in 2019 and is projected to reach 169.85 GW by 2024.

A. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

A. The growing need for cleaner energy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

A. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants.

A. APAC

A. Municipal solid waste is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing need for cleaner energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased project and feedstock costs might hamper market growth.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biomass Power Generation Market is segmented as below:

Feedstock Solid Biomass Biogas Municipal Solid Waste Liquid Biomass

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biomass power generation market report covers the following areas:

Biomass Power Generation Market size

Biomass Power Generation Market trends

Biomass Power Generation Market industry analysis

This study identifies the adoption of biomass in fuel cell technology as one of the prime reasons driving the biomass power generation market growth during the next few years.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biomass power generation market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, Ameresco Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc., E.ON SE, General Electric Co., John Wood Group Plc, Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj, and Vattenfall AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Biomass Power Generation Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist biomass power generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biomass power generation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market vendors

