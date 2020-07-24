Technavio has been monitoring the global HVAC rental equipment market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005923/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. Growing at a CAGR of over 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment will propel market growth.

The cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment will propel market growth. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. APAC region

APAC region Based on segmentation by end-user, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. The commercial segment will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the easy availability of HVAC equipment financing might hamper market growth.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

HVAC Rental Equipment Market is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial Commercial Residential

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40032

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC rental equipment market report covers the following areas:

HVAC Rental Equipment Market size

HVAC Rental Equipment Market trends

HVAC Rental Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising focus on energy-efficient equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next few years.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC rental equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HVAC rental equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC rental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC rental equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC rental equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aggreko Plc

Ashtead Group Plc

Enercare Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc.

HVAC RENTALS

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Reliance Comfort LP

United Rentals Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005923/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/