Technavio has been monitoring the global chestnuts market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd., Chestnut Growers Inc., E. A. Potamianou Inc., Planet Green Holdings Corp., Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Co. Ltd., SAMRIOGLU Group of Companies, Shandong Maria Food Co. Ltd., Shandong Zhifeng Foodstuffs Co. Ltd., and V. Besana Spa are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The health benefits of chestnuts have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Chestnuts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chestnuts Market is segmented as below:

Type Asiatic Chestnut Species European Chestnut Species American Chestnut Species

End-user APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Chestnuts Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The chestnuts market report covers the following areas:

Chestnuts Market Size

Chestnuts Market Trends

Chestnuts Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased use of chestnuts in confectionery as one of the prime reasons driving the chestnuts market growth during the next few years.

Chestnuts Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist chestnuts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chestnuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chestnuts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chestnuts market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Asiatic chestnut species Market size and forecast 2019-2024

European chestnut species Market size and forecast 2019-2024

American chestnut species Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Influence of digital media on chestnut consumption

Increased use of chestnuts in confectionery

Emphasis on R&D for growth of chestnut trees

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd.

Chestnut Growers Inc.

E. A. Potamianou, Inc.

Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Co. Ltd.

SAMRIOGLU Group of Companies

Shandong Maria Food Co. Ltd.

Shandong Zhifeng Foodstuffs Co. Ltd.

V. Besana Spa

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

