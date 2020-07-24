Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2020

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2020.
Dividend amount: 0.09
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 11 November 2020
Ex-date: 12 November 2020
Record date:?13 November 2020
Payment date: 25 November 2020
Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 19 November 2020
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
