Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Cannabisaktie bietet Ihnen über 750% Gewinnpotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
23.07.20
20:41 Uhr
12,895 Euro
-0,260
-1,98 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,03513,05023.07.
13,01513,10523.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2020 | 06:53
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for second quarter 2020

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2020.

Dividend amount: 0.09

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 11 November 2020

Ex-date: 12 November 2020

Record date:?13 November 2020

Payment date: 25 November 2020

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 19 November 2020

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.