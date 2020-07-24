

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2020 rose to 477 million Swiss francs or 6.39 francs per share from 299 million francs or 4.01 francs per share in the previous year. The strong results were driven by the Lonza Pharma Biotech and Nutrition or LPBN Segment, which delivered 10.8% sales growth.



Sales for the period rose to 3.07 billion francs from 2.98 billion francs in the previous year.



Lonza Group confirmed its Outlook for full-year 2020 at above mid-single digit-sales growth and a stable level of CORE EBITDA margin. However, all forecasts should be treated with particular caution at this time of global uncertainty.



On 23 July 2020, the company board decided to divest the Lonza Specialty Ingredients or LSI segment through a sale process, which will be initiated in the second-half of 2020.



