

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence remained unchanged at lower level in July, final data from market research group GfK showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index came in at -27 in July, unchanged from flash estimate but above from June's score of -30.



Three measures were up and two were down in comparison to the fourth Covid-19 flash of July 3rd.



The indicator for past personal financial situation rose slightly to -4 from -5 estimated previously for July. The indicator for personal financial situation over the next twelve months rose to zero from -3.



Assessment of general economic situation weakened slightly, while outlook for general economic situation improved marginally. The indicator for past situation fell to -61 and that for future situation rose to -41.



The major purchase index improved to -26 from -25 in the flash estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GFK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de