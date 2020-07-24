Anzeige
Freitag, 24.07.2020

24.07.2020 | 08:04
Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 23

24 July 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, of 0.625 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

• Ex-Dividend Date - 6 August 2020

• Record Date - 7 August 2020

• Pay Date - 28 August 2020

The dividend of 0.625 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey 07836 734 625 /James Verstringhe, 07769 698 105, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £659 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

