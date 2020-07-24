Australia-based battery supplier Redflow has joined forces with smart-energy systems specialist carbonTRACK to add virtual power plant functionality to its flow batteries.From pv magazine Australia As digitalization continues to grow within the generation, distribution and transmission sectors, Brisbane-based battery supplier Redflow has upped the ante on its smart grid capabilities. Under a new collaboration with Melbourne-based smart-energy systems specialist carbonTRACK, Redflow's zinc-bromine flow batteries will be enhanced with virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to deliver added value ...

