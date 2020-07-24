Scientists in China have fabricated a dual-ion battery with a lithium titanate anode and graphite cathode. Their research focuses on some of the difficulties arising from the material's low specific capacity and their device exhibits leading performance for a lithium titanate battery.A group led by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology - part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) - has fabricated a lithium-titanate battery with 110 milliamp hours per gram of specific capacity and a discharge voltage of 3 V, as well as a charge rate capability of up to 10 C and 100% capacity retention ...

