Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year 2020 report on July 31, 2020

Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year 2020 report on July 31, 2020

July 24, 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year 2020 results on July 31, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials . Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analyst conference call

Nokia's analyst conference call will begin on July 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time.

A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).

(http://www.nokia.com/financials). Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

