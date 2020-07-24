American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases Guide to Diversification with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / What is "diversification" in a retirement portfolio? Many people might have different definitions of that. Most recently, American IRA, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, produced its guide to diversification when using a Self-Directed IRA. And according to American IRA, true diversification requires diversification of risk by utilizing multiple asset classes within a retirement portfolio.

The post details how true diversification works, first defining what diversification is and how it might serve an investor. In its simplest form, diversification prevents investors from putting all of their proverbial eggs into one basket. That in turn leads to spreading out the risk across multiple baskets, which means that the problems with any individual "basket" then do not spread to the other eggs.

This metaphor is at the heart of why an investor might want to diversify. In times of economic uncertainty, an investor needs exposure to a broader range of asset classes to hold on to more value within the IRA. American IRA argues, for example, that gold and silver within an IRA can hedge against inflation, which in turn provides the investor with more peace of mind.

The flexibility of the Self-Directed IRA also makes this possible. Because the IRS makes it possible to use an IRA for a wide range of investments, investors will not find it difficult to put more money into different asset classes. For instance, an investor can use non-recourse loans with an IRA to invest in real estate, so long as they follow the rules and regulations and avoid working with "disqualified persons," such as immediate family members.

These investments, when properly spread out, can still generate aggressive returns for investors. And the inclusion of some investments may even create a more conservative investment style. But American IRA notes that no two investors are made alike. A Self-Directed IRA can help an investor serve themselves for their goals.

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595962/American-IRA-Releases-Guide-to-Diversification-with-a-Self-Directed-IRA