JOINT STOCK COMPANY 'HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN' (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) INFORMATION NOTE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK In accordance with Clause 6 of Article 51 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies," the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank announces the results of absentee voting at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank held on 23 July 2020 by absentee voting without holding an in-person general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter also referred to as the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). The items included in agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting, and resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and the absentee voting results: 1. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On approval of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting and absentee voting results: To approve the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting as determined by the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (resolution of the Board of Directors on third item in the minutes to in-person meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank dated 19 June 2020 No.1). Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,861,399,226. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting - 9,475,073,466. "For" - 9,475,073,466, "Against" - 0, "Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank presented at the meeting. 2. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders' Meeting: "On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank." Resolution adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting and absentee voting results: To pay dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) from retained earnings of previous years: Name: JSC Halyk Bank; Location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Bencode -14; the dividend payment period: 2019; the dividend amount per common share: 17.08 tenge; the dividend payment start date: 24 July 2020; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 23 July 2020; the dividend payment form - non-cash. Total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank - 9,861,399,226. Total number of votes of shareholders participating at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting - 9,475,073,466. "For" - 9,475,073,466, "Against" - 0, "Abstain" - 0, "Take no part in the voting" - 0. The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. Board of Directors JSC Halyk Bank

