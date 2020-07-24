Rooftop solar is the obvious way for businesses to save on electricity costs amid the pandemic.From pv magazine India India's new onsite rooftop solar installations across the commercial and industrial solar (C&I) segment are expected to range from 0.8 GW to 1.2 GW this year, according to a new report by JMK Research & Analytics and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa). The main reasons behind the expected surge in C&I installation are pandemic-hit businesses that are trying to adopt rooftop solar to cut costs. For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India ...

