The Proof of Trust Limited: The Proof of Trust Ltd Announces Intention to Float

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / In January 2020, merely seven months ago, but, in an age of COVID -19, lockdown and isolation, a world away, The Proof of Trust Ltd, announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange. Things may have changed but that intention remains firm, and the Proof of Trust are resolute in that objective.

To that end, the Proof of Trust have not been idle. They have, in that time, engaged blue-chip professional advisers. They have been readying their corporate profile for the market, and they have been pursuing initiatives with their customary vim and vigour. They have been in regular communication with the London Stock Exchange to ensure that preparations for their flotation are directed in the most efficient way.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted, in the view of the company, the significance and value of a protocol such as the Proof of Trust which operates without the need for face to face adjudication and which can resolve issues and disputes on a remote basis with binding outcomes. That potential has not gone unnoticed.

The Proof of Trust are currently dealing with international governments, major blue chips and numerous global corporates including international institutions of the highest regard who recognise the potential of what The Proof of Trust has to offer.

The Proof of Trust are soon to be in a position to announce formal agreements in order to ensure maximum value to their investors on full listing. The first of these, the government of Bermuda, is expected to announce its engagement with the Proof of Trust's ground-breaking globally patented technology within the next week.

The Proof of Trust are pleased to announce that they have recruited Neil Loveday, seconded from PwC, as its Finance Director. Neil joins their stellar list of advisers and brings a significant amount of expertise and experience to the team.

They have incorporated their Bermudian subsidiary, The Proof of Assurance (Bermuda) and have placed Kevin Richards, formerly of the Bermudian Business Development Agency, as the CEO. The presence on the island extends to a firm intention to set up a Proof of Trust Centre of Excellence to employ and develop Bermudian technology and resources.

The intention behind this post is to ensure the Proof of Trust supporters and followers, that the light of their ambition remains undimmed, their resolution firm and their energy undiminished.

The Proof of Trust will announce a series of high profile partnerships in the run-up to the listing on the main market.

For further information please contact The Proof of Trust:

www.theproofoftrust.com

info@theproofoftrust.com

