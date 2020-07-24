

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is set to publish euro area PMI data. The flash composite output index is expected to rise to 51.1 in July from 48.5 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 123.37 against the yen, 1.0743 against the franc, 0.9114 against the pound and 1.1614 against the greenback at 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de