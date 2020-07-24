

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has priced initial public offering of 10.59 million shares at $19.00 per share, above the estimated range. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 24, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'ITOS.' The company expects to close the offering on July 28, 2020.



The company has originally filed to sell 8.9 million shares at a range of $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



The company expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses payable by iTeos, to be about $201.1 million.



iTeos has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 1.59 million shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



