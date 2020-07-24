Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will present in September a new virtual format

BARCELONA, Spain, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading international show for bridal fashion organised by Fira de Barcelona will present from the 4th to the 10th of September a new virtual format with the objective of creating new synergies between all global connection channels in order to increase the opportunities for interaction, internationalization and business.

The fashion shows will be pre-recorded in an innovative stage, consisting of 7 m high and over 20 m wide LED screens, capable of adapting to the artistic needs of each designer and broadcast via streaming from 4th September. They will be accessible to a global audience who will be able to experience the show in an interactive way.

Therefore, the fashion show will offer revolutionary and innovative staging through the unmistakable language and aesthetics of the La Fura dels Baus theatre and show production company, responsible for creating the opening ceremony of the Barcelona Olympic Games (1992), opera stagings and online productions.

The event will also feature a digital showroom that will provide a new environment to showcase the collections of the major firms in the bridal industry to buyers from around the world and generate multiple connections and commercial agreements on an international level. The VBBFW app will be designed in a simple and intuitive way so that buyers and influencers can browse, chat and meet up with brand representatives in a virtual way, at any time and from anywhere, via a mobile phone or a computer.

In this context, VBBFW provides the bridal community with the largest digital platform of bridal fashion that will serve as a hub for all the players in the industry to promote international business opportunities and to connect brands and all industry professionals and a global audience.

VBBFW is also a hub for research, awareness and knowledge for the bridal industry to support brands and designers in the development of their commercial and communication strategies globally.

