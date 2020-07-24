

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined at a softer pace in May, amid a fall in both industrial production and construction output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index decreased 13.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 21.3 percent fall in April.



Industrial production fell 15.0 percent annually in May, and construction output decreased 8.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 9.2 percent in May, after a 14.8 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 15.4 percent in May and construction output declined 13.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de