AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2020 / 11:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 23/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.3858 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51800 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 77768 EQS News ID: 1101091 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)