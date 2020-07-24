Anzeige
Freitag, 24.07.2020

ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2020 | 12:08
Calgary Garage Door Fix Fights Back Against GMB Spam By Implementing Transparent Pricing

The Calgary-based small business is fighting back against Google My Business spam and fake companies by implementing transparent pricing into the cutting edge, voice garage door troubleshooter for Google Assistant

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Calgary Garage Door Fix is pleased to announce that they have implemented transparent pricing into their cutting edge, voice troubleshooter for faulty garage doors. The Google Assistant tool is designed to help small businesses fight against GMB spam and fake companies. The two features: voice troubleshooting and transparent pricing are a manifestation of why the company is ranked in the top position by local area customers. The company is pleased to be noted for its professionalism, affordability, and reliability.

The voice troubleshooting tool helps limit direct interaction between customers and technicians. Using Google Assistant makes the troubleshooting process easy and convenient. Homeowners with a garage door problem can say, "Talk to Calgary Garage Door Fix." The automated assistant will walk users through all major troubleshooting steps to determine what is wrong with the overhead garage door and provide information about repair fees and garage door prices.

During the Coronavirus restrictions, Calgary Garage Door Fix. will continue to provide a range of repair services to clients. Social distancing and limited interactions with the technicians allow for continued emergency repairs without risking technicians and customers' health and wellness.

Additional details are available at https://www.calgarygaragedoorfix.com/

The company works tirelessly to expand its reputation and the trust of many satisfied customers. The prices are openly displayed on the website, and there are never any surprises or added fees when the bill is presented. The open reviews online, which can be found for almost any business, whether local or global, make it harder to get away with inflated prices or poor quality service.

The top-rated garage door repair team operates within the service area, including Calgary, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, and Airdrie. The locally owned and operated firm has been maintaining, repairing, and installing premium garage doors, openers, springs, and cables for residential and commercial customers for many years.

Media Contact

Contact Info:
Name: Stan Klugman
Company: Calgary Garage Door Fix
Address: 99 Copperstone Park SE #2318, Calgary AB T2Z 5C9
Phone: (403) 990-9536
Email: contact@calgarygaragedoorfix.com

SOURCE: Calgary Garage Door Fix



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598747/Calgary-Garage-Door-Fix-Fights-Back-Against-GMB-Spam-By-Implementing-Transparent-Pricing

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
