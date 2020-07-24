Digital David: Florist Near Me, FloraQueen Delivers Fresh Flowers To 100 Countries Worldwide

Since 2004, FloraQueen has offered an expansive selection of floral options that can be delivered to any of 100 countries around the world

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / As part of the network of FloraQueen outlet has been providing flower delivery services for sixteen years. It has successfully made flower deliveries to more than 100 countries around the globe. For international customers, FloraQueen has made a name as the go-to online florist for millions of customers worldwide. Each flower delivery is an expression of an emotional message. A message shared through fresh flowers eliminates great distances between people.

The preferred florist near me makes sending a bouquet for any occasion simple. Online ordering allows the sender to find just the right bouquet to express the desired sentiment. Red roses are linked to passion and romance, White lilies say 'Thank You,' and varied colors in a bouquet of gerberas are perfect for birthday wishes. Customers may also browse the online selection to find choices that perfectly express the sentiment. Ordering flowers with an online website is fast and easy. The destination address can be in any of 100 countries, and up to three delivery hours can be picked.

FloraQueen has several selections added to the bouquet of flowers to make the gift even more memorable. Customers can add greeting cards, champagne, or even boxes of chocolates. The florists help customers to express their emotions with flowers, which are both beautiful and fresh.

More information is available at http://www.floraqueen.com

FloraQueen began its operation in 2004 from its Barcelona headquarters. Initially, the website offered only a small number of bouquets. The company has grown steadily, thanks to the trust of the customers. The company has grown to be one of the leading companies in the world for the flower delivery. The company is committed to good business practices and the protection of customers and users. The florist has developed a unique business model that offers two possibilities for sending fresh flowers; they can be arranged by the in-house team of florists or local florists throughout the world.

Media Contact

Company: Digital David

Address: Carrer de Frederic Mompou, 3 Planta 7ª 08960 Sant Just Desvern Barcelona, Spain

Phone: 0546407381

Email: communication@floraqueen.com

https://www.facebook.com/FloraQueenGlobal/

SOURCE: Digital David

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598748/Florist-Near-Me-FloraQueen-Delivers-Fresh-Flowers-To-100-Countries-Worldwide