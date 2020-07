EXCHANGE NOTICE, JULY 24, 2020 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of July 27, 2020 Updated identifiers as of July 27, 2020: Trading code: BEAR TSLAX1 NONF ISIN-code: FI4000370580 Order book id: 170582 Amount: 10,000,000 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260