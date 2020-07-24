

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.28 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $4.20 billion from $4.97 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q2): $4.20 Bln vs. $4.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 to $9.20.



