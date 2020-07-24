

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Amid growing tensions between the two nations, China has ordered to close the U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu. The decision comes days after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, accusing Chinese citizens of stealing scientific research.



China reportedly has given time till Monday to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.



BBC quoted China's foreign ministry as saying, 'the closure was a legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions taken by the United States. The current situation between China and the United States is something China does not want to see, and the US bears all responsibility for that.'



While issuing the order to close Chinese consulate in Houston with just 72 hours' notice, the U.S. had stated that the action was taken because China was stealing intellectual property. Washington had accused Beijing of hacking U.S. labs developing Covid-19 vaccines.



U.S. media reported then that the documents were seen burning in a container within the courtyard of the Chinese consulate facility in Houston.



Responding to the U.S. action, Beijing had warned of retaliation unless the U.S. immediately corrects its mistakes.



Tension between the U.S. and China has been mounting for some time now. After a period of intense trade war, President Donald Trump's administration has recently accused China of the coronavirus pandemic as well as about the new security law in Hong Kong.



