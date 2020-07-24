The Elite Plus module series has a front-side efficiency ranging from 20.0% to 20.7%. The half-cut panel features a transparent backsheet.China-based PV module manufacturer ET Solar Power Hong Kong has launched a new series of bifacial half-cut modules. The ET-M772BH series features five n-type monocrystalline half-cut panels with front-side power output ranging from 525 W to 545 W and efficiencies from 20.0% to 20.7%. The rear-side gain reportedly ranges from 10% for the 525 W panel to 25% for the 545 W product. Each panel features 144 half-cells each measuring 182 mm by 91 mm, with overall dimensions ...

