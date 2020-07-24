

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The producer prices index fell 6.1 percent year-on-year in June, following an 8.8 percent decline in May.



Excluding energy, producer price decreased 0.9 percent in June, same as seen in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 16.7 percent annually in June and intermediate goods prices decreased 3.2 percent.



Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods prices rose 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.0 percent in June, after a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month.



