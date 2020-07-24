

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices continued to decline in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. This was the sixth consecutive fall in prices. In April, producer prices fell 3.0 percent.



Import prices declined 6.8 percent yearly in June and decreased 0.5 percent from a month ago.



Export prices declined 5.9 percent annually in June and fell 1.5 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in June.



