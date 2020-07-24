

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, NextEra Energy also continues to expect its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate to be in a range of 6 to 8 percent through 2021, off the 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, plus accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, from the Florida acquisitions.



For 2022, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 to 8 percent , off 2021 adjusted earnings per share, translating to a range of $10.00 to $10.75 per share.



From 2018 to 2022, NextEra Energy continues to expect that operating cash flow will grow roughly in line with its adjusted earnings per share compound annual growth rate range.



