

The Czech Republic's economic confidence improved further in July, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 86.7 in July from 77.2 in June.



The latest reading was the highest since March, when it was 94.4.



The business confidence index increased to 84.7 in July from 73.8 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index rose to 89.8 in July from 70.0 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction grew to 103.0 from 102.4 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 89.5 from 92.1.



The consumer confidence rose to 96.0 from 93.3 a month ago. This was the highest reading since March.



